Blind pupils task National Assembly, FG on persons with disability bill

Eighteen years after it was introduced to the National Assembly, pupils of the FCT School for the Blind, are urging the Federal Government and the legislators to work towards ensuring the passage into law of the Persons with Disability Bill.

Speaking on their behalf at the 2016 end of the year party of the school in Abuja, a consultant to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Alimi Banire, who himself is visually challenged, said passing the bill into law would address diverse challenges, and promote the interest of people living with disability.

He therefore urged the Federal Government and the National Assembly, to close ranks and ensure the passage of the Bill without delay in order to improve the plight of people with disability.

According to him, people with disability are in the category of people who feel marginalised, but they will be given a sense of hope, confidence and self-worth if the Bill is passed into law, guaranteeing equal inclusion, right to employment and socio economic lives of affected persons.

Banire who said the end of the year party was sponsored by the AEDC as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, urged the government to enact a CSR policy to encourage corporate citizens to engage in more charitable ventures to better the society.

“This policy is needed now because government doesn’t have money to spend. If government can give some business considerations for CSR, a lot of companies will key into socio-economic development of the society,” he said.

Banire urged corporate entities to embark on CSR initiatives as this will enhance their image, competitiveness and profitability. He announced the donation of 50,000 Braille papers to the school on behalf of AEDC.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

