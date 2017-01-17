Blindfolded man smashes stunt volunteer in face with sledgehammer – Daily Star
Blindfolded man smashes stunt volunteer in face with sledgehammer
HEART-STOPPING footage caught the moment a blindfolded martial artist slammed a man's face in with a sledgehammer when a street stunt ended in disaster. By Zoe Drewett / Published 17th January 2017. Play Video. Play. Mute. Current Time 0:00.
