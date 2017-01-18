Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Only one accused to be tried for Franziska’s murder – Independent Online

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Only one accused to be tried for Franziska's murder
Independent Online
Cape Town – The Wynberg Magistrate's Court refused bail on Wednesday, for a man accused of the murder, rape and aggravated robbery of Kalk Bay teenager Franziska Blochliger, in the Tokai Forest last year. Because the charges include rape, this …
And then there was one: Franziska murder charges dropped against three menTimes LIVE
Murder, rape charges against 3 Blochliger accused droppedEyewitness News
Tokai Forest rape, murder charges dropped against 3 menNews24
AllAfrica.com –Zimbabwe Star –iAfrica.com
all 14 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.