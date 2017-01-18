Only one accused to be tried for Franziska’s murder – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Only one accused to be tried for Franziska's murder
Independent Online
Cape Town – The Wynberg Magistrate's Court refused bail on Wednesday, for a man accused of the murder, rape and aggravated robbery of Kalk Bay teenager Franziska Blochliger, in the Tokai Forest last year. Because the charges include rape, this …
And then there was one: Franziska murder charges dropped against three men
Murder, rape charges against 3 Blochliger accused dropped
Tokai Forest rape, murder charges dropped against 3 men
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG