Block inciters, Duale urges electoral team – The Star, Kenya

Block inciters, Duale urges electoral team
National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale has urged the IEBC to use its powers to block politicians, who perpetrate violence from vying in the general election. Speaking to the press in Garissa town on Tuesday, Duale said the country cannot afford …
