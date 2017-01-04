Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Block inciters, Duale urges electoral team – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Block inciters, Duale urges electoral team
The Star, Kenya
National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale has urged the IEBC to use its powers to block politicians, who perpetrate violence from vying in the general election. Speaking to the press in Garissa town on Tuesday, Duale said the country cannot afford
MPs to be recalled to vet IEBC nomineesThe Standard (press release)
Duale: Negotiated democracy will unite Garissa peopleHivisasa.com
Duale tells off aspirants opposing negotiated democracyK24 TV

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.