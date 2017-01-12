Blood Everywhere! Prostitute Nearly Died After Glass Table She was Having S3x on Broke and Wounded Her (Photos)

A prostitute has been left in pain after a glass coffee table she was rested against collapsed during hot s*x with tourist.

According to The Sun UK reported., the couple were having s*x in a ”dangerous position similar to doggy style” that involved the woman resting on a black glass table. Sadly, the black glass table shattered forcing the girl to fall through it.

Her arms and shoulder got sliced by the glass in the process. Rescue workers who stormed the motel room in Thai capital Bangkok took pictures of the accident.

The prostitute could be seen lying in pain on the blood – covered bed while the sheepish bloke sends a message on his phone.

Volunteer paramedic Thuanthong Nattapol, who released the images last weekend to warn of the dangers of glass, said: ”The police and ambulance came and found a lot of blood and the girl was crying.

”Some of the police found it very funny and people were taking pictures.

”The man and the woman had booked the motel for two or three hours.

“They had been trying a position like doggy style or some other similar dangerous technique that involved the glass coffee table.

”The glass broke and the woman was cut quite badly and screaming. The man had no other option but to call the ambulance and the police.

”He was quite embarrassed but had to stay until everything was sorted out. He had to send a few messages to explain why he was running late.”

The woman is not thought to have been seriously injured.