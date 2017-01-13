BMW SA Open 2017 Round 2 Tee Times & Player Pairings
Round 2 of the 2017 BMW SA Open golf tournament will be played on Friday 13th January at the Glendower Golf Club in City of Ekurhuleni, South Africa. The BMW SA Open 2nd round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 6:30 am.
Players will remain in the same groups as the 1st round but alternate between AM/PM sessions and 1st tee/10th tee starts depending on their 1st round tee times.
2017 BMW SA Open 2nd Round Tee Times
The 2017 BMW SA Open round 2 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting from the 1st hole are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th hole.
|Tee Times
|Players
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|6:30 AM
|Pontus Widegren
|Sipho Bujela
|Kyle Mcclatchie (AM)
|6:40 AM
|Sebastian Heisele
|Makhetha Mazibuko
|Johan Van Der Wath
|6:50 AM
|Bryce Easton
|Alexander Björk
|Justin Harding
|7:00 AM
|Christofer Blomstrand
|Eddie Pepperell
|Marc Cayeux
|7:10 AM
|Peter Karmis
|Laurie Canter
|Marco Steyn (AM)
|7:20 AM
|Jeff Winther
|John Parry
|Doug Mcguigan
|7:30 AM
|Matthew Nixon
|Garth Mulroy
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|7:40 AM
|Matthieu Pavon
|Toby Tree
|Jonathan Agren
|7:50 AM
|Thomas Detry
|Tyrone Ferreira
|Andrew Curlewis
|8:00 AM
|Joël Stalter
|Jean-Paul Strydom
|Christiaan Basson
|8:10 AM
|Damien Perrier
|Ockie Strydom
|Charlie Bolling
|8:20 AM
|Ashley Chesters
|Jc Ritchie
|Rhys West
|8:30 AM
|Lindani Ndwandwe
|Juran Dreyer (AM)
|Theunis Bezuidenhout (AM)
|11:30 AM
|Brett Rumford
|Merrick Bremner
|Callum Mowat
|11:40 AM
|Dylan Frittelli
|David Horsey
|Trevor Fisher Jnr
|11:50 AM
|Thomas Aiken
|Ernie Els
|Andy Sullivan
|12:00 PM
|Haydn Porteous
|Matthew Southgate
|Jamie Donaldson
|12:10 PM
|George Coetzee
|Brandon Stone
|Rory Mcilroy
|12:20 PM
|Dean Burmester
|David Drysdale
|Craig Ross (AM)
|12:30 PM
|Jacques Blaauw
|Darren Clarke
|Ross Mcgowan
|12:40 PM
|Chris Paisley
|Lee Slattery
|Titch Moore
|12:50 PM
|Niclas Johansson
|Erik Van Rooyen
|Carlos Pigem
|13:00 PM
|Jean Hugo
|Chris Hanson
|Paul Waring
|13:10 PM
|Espen Kofstad
|Nathan Kimsey
|Romain Langasque
|13:20 PM
|Danie Van Tonder
|Mikko Korhonen
|Joubert Van Eeden
|13:30 PM
|Sebastian Soderberg
|Scott Vincent
|Heinrich Bruiners
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|6:30 AM
|Nino Bertasio
|Andrew Georgiou
|Shaun Norris
|6:40 AM
|Zander Lombard
|Edoardo Molinari
|Sam Walker
|6:50 AM
|Justin Walters
|Richard Bland
|Sir Nick Faldo
|7:00 AM
|Darren Fichardt
|Hennie Otto
|Retief Goosen
|7:10 AM
|Jaco Van Zyl
|James Morrison
|Marcel Siem
|7:20 AM
|Jordan L Smith
|Adrian Otaegui
|James Kingston
|7:30 AM
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Jaco Ahlers
|Peter Uihlein
|7:40 AM
|Keith Horne
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|Anthony Michael
|7:50 AM
|Graeme Storm
|Jbe Kruger
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|8:00 AM
|Gary King
|Bernd Ritthammer
|Oliver Bekker
|8:10 AM
|Louis De Jager
|Oliver Fisher
|Madalitso Muthiya
|8:20 AM
|Steven Tiley
|Stefan Engell Andersen
|Jovan Rebula (AM)
|8:30 AM
|Daniel Greene
|Michael Hollick
|Derick Petersen
|11:30 AM
|James Kamte
|Andrew Mclardy
|Philip Geerts (AM)
|11:40 AM
|Steven Ferreira
|Anton Karlsson
|Hennie Du Plessis
|11:50 AM
|Jamie Rutherford
|Simon Dyson
|Tjaart Van Der Walt
|12:00 PM
|Morten Ørum Madsen
|Dylan Naidoo (AM)
|Chris Swanepoel
|12:10 PM
|Dawie Van Der Walt
|Rafa Echenique
|Rourke Van Der Spuy
|12:20 PM
|Tom Lewis
|Niclas Fasth
|Lyle Rowe
|12:30 PM
|Trevor Dodds
|Adilson Da Silva
|Scott Henry
|12:40 PM
|Richard S Johnson
|Mark Foster
|Ruan De Smidt
|12:50 PM
|Max Orrin
|Vaughn Groenewald
|Alexander Knappe
|1:00 PM
|Daniel Brooks
|Ulrich Van Den Berg
|Cj Du Plessis
|1:10 PM
|Pep Angles
|Duncan Stewart
|Alex Haindl
|1:20 PM
|Marcus Armitage
|Jens Fahrbring
|Neil Schietekat
|1:30 PM
|Paul Maddy
|Colin Nel
|Darin De Smidt (AM)
