BMW SA Open Prize Money – 2017 Purse & Payouts

The BMW SA Open purse is ZAR 15,000,000 (approximately €1,034,455) for the 2017 tournament at Glendower Golf Club in City of Ekurhuleni, South Africa. The winner of the 2017 BMW SA Open, Graeme Storm, received the 1st prize payout of €164,409 and 164,409 Race to Dubai points.

In 2nd place, Rory McIlroy collect €119,287 prize money while Jordan Smith’s 3rd place finished earned him Dean Burmester prize winnings. Thomas Aiken and Trevor Fisher Jr. tied 5th place for a €39,780 share of the prize fund each.

2017 BMW SA Open Prize Money

The BMW SA Open prize money distribution including player payouts for each prize winning leaderboard position. The BMW SA Open money list was subject to ties and withdrawals

Position Players Prize Money 1st Graeme Storm €164,409 2nd Rory McIlroy €119,287 3rd Jordan Smith €71,780 4th Dean Burmester €50,930 5th Thomas Aiken €39,780 5th Trevor Fisher Jr. €39,780 7th Alexander Bjork €22,457 7th David Drysdale €22,457 7th Mikko Korhonen €22,457 7th Edoardo Molinari €22,457 7th Joel Stalter €22,457 7th Peter Uihlein €22,457 13th James Morrison €16,285 14th Laurie Canter €14,470 14th Richard S. Johnson €14,470 14th Gary King €14,470 14th Jeff Winther €14,470 18th Jens Fahrbring €12,689 18th Tom Lewis €12,689 18th Jaco van Zyl €12,689 21st Jacques Blaauw €11,203 21st Keith Horne €11,203 21st Jbe’ Kruger €11,203 21st Romain Langasque €11,203 21st Justin Walters €11,203 26th Darren Fichardt €9,647 26th Oliver Fisher €9,647 26th Chris Hanson €9,647 26th James Kingston €9,647 26th Sebastian Soderberg €9,647 31st Mark Foster €8,298 31st Justin Harding €8,298 31st Alexander Knappe €8,298 31st Espen Kofstad €8,298 31st Brandon Stone €8,298 31st Dawie van der Walt €8,298 37th Christiaan Bezuidenhout €7,365 37th Paul Waring €7,365 37th Pontus Widegren €7,365 40th Jonathan Agren €6,120 40th Adilson Da Silva €6,120 40th Louis De Jager €6,120 40th Thomas Detry €6,120 40th Rafa Echenique €6,120 40th Michael Hollick €6,120 40th John Parry €6,120 40th Ulrich Van Den Berg €6,120 40th Rourke van der Spuy €6,120 49th Simon Dyson €4,875 49th Morten Orum Madsen €4,875 49th Ross McGowan €4,875 52nd Daniel Brooks €4,253 52nd Garth Mulroy €4,253 52nd Shaun Norris €4,253 55th Adrian Otaegui €3,734 55th Danie Van Tonder €3,734 57th Lucas Bjerregaard €3,319 57th Jacques Kruyswijk €3,319 57th Steven Tiley €3,319 60th Pep Angles €3,112 61st Titch Moore €3,008 62nd James Kamte €2,853 62nd Paul Maddy €2,853 64th Stefan Engell Andersen €2,645 64th Andrew Georgiou €2,645 66th Niclas Fasth €2,489 67th Ockie Strydom €2,386





