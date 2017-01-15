Pages Navigation Menu

BMW SA Open Prize Money – 2017 Purse & Payouts

The BMW SA Open purse is ZAR 15,000,000 (approximately €1,034,455) for the 2017 tournament at Glendower Golf Club in City of Ekurhuleni, South Africa. The winner of the 2017 BMW SA Open, Graeme Storm, received the 1st prize payout of €164,409 and 164,409 Race to Dubai points.

In 2nd place, Rory McIlroy collect €119,287 prize money while Jordan Smith’s 3rd place finished earned him Dean Burmester prize winnings. Thomas Aiken and Trevor Fisher Jr. tied 5th place for a €39,780 share of the prize fund each.

2017 BMW SA Open Prize Money

The BMW SA Open prize money distribution including player payouts for each prize winning leaderboard position. The BMW SA Open money list was subject to ties and withdrawals

Position Players Prize Money
1st Graeme Storm €164,409
2nd Rory McIlroy €119,287
3rd Jordan Smith €71,780
4th Dean Burmester €50,930
5th Thomas Aiken €39,780
5th Trevor Fisher Jr. €39,780
7th Alexander Bjork €22,457
7th David Drysdale €22,457
7th Mikko Korhonen €22,457
7th Edoardo Molinari €22,457
7th Joel Stalter €22,457
7th Peter Uihlein €22,457
13th James Morrison €16,285
14th Laurie Canter €14,470
14th Richard S. Johnson €14,470
14th Gary King €14,470
14th Jeff Winther €14,470
18th Jens Fahrbring €12,689
18th Tom Lewis €12,689
18th Jaco van Zyl €12,689
21st Jacques Blaauw €11,203
21st Keith Horne €11,203
21st Jbe’ Kruger €11,203
21st Romain Langasque €11,203
21st Justin Walters €11,203
26th Darren Fichardt €9,647
26th Oliver Fisher €9,647
26th Chris Hanson €9,647
26th James Kingston €9,647
26th Sebastian Soderberg €9,647
31st Mark Foster €8,298
31st Justin Harding €8,298
31st Alexander Knappe €8,298
31st Espen Kofstad €8,298
31st Brandon Stone €8,298
31st Dawie van der Walt €8,298
37th Christiaan Bezuidenhout €7,365
37th Paul Waring €7,365
37th Pontus Widegren €7,365
40th Jonathan Agren €6,120
40th Adilson Da Silva €6,120
40th Louis De Jager €6,120
40th Thomas Detry €6,120
40th Rafa Echenique €6,120
40th Michael Hollick €6,120
40th John Parry €6,120
40th Ulrich Van Den Berg €6,120
40th Rourke van der Spuy €6,120
49th Simon Dyson €4,875
49th Morten Orum Madsen €4,875
49th Ross McGowan €4,875
52nd Daniel Brooks €4,253
52nd Garth Mulroy €4,253
52nd Shaun Norris €4,253
55th Adrian Otaegui €3,734
55th Danie Van Tonder €3,734
57th Lucas Bjerregaard €3,319
57th Jacques Kruyswijk €3,319
57th Steven Tiley €3,319
60th Pep Angles €3,112
61st Titch Moore €3,008
62nd James Kamte €2,853
62nd Paul Maddy €2,853
64th Stefan Engell Andersen €2,645
64th Andrew Georgiou €2,645
66th Niclas Fasth €2,489
67th Ockie Strydom €2,386


