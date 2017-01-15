BMW SA Open Prize Money – 2017 Purse & Payouts
The BMW SA Open purse is ZAR 15,000,000 (approximately €1,034,455) for the 2017 tournament at Glendower Golf Club in City of Ekurhuleni, South Africa. The winner of the 2017 BMW SA Open, Graeme Storm, received the 1st prize payout of €164,409 and 164,409 Race to Dubai points.
In 2nd place, Rory McIlroy collect €119,287 prize money while Jordan Smith’s 3rd place finished earned him Dean Burmester prize winnings. Thomas Aiken and Trevor Fisher Jr. tied 5th place for a €39,780 share of the prize fund each.
2017 BMW SA Open Prize Money
The BMW SA Open prize money distribution including player payouts for each prize winning leaderboard position. The BMW SA Open money list was subject to ties and withdrawals
|Position
|Players
|Prize Money
|1st
|Graeme Storm
|€164,409
|2nd
|Rory McIlroy
|€119,287
|3rd
|Jordan Smith
|€71,780
|4th
|Dean Burmester
|€50,930
|5th
|Thomas Aiken
|€39,780
|5th
|Trevor Fisher Jr.
|€39,780
|7th
|Alexander Bjork
|€22,457
|7th
|David Drysdale
|€22,457
|7th
|Mikko Korhonen
|€22,457
|7th
|Edoardo Molinari
|€22,457
|7th
|Joel Stalter
|€22,457
|7th
|Peter Uihlein
|€22,457
|13th
|James Morrison
|€16,285
|14th
|Laurie Canter
|€14,470
|14th
|Richard S. Johnson
|€14,470
|14th
|Gary King
|€14,470
|14th
|Jeff Winther
|€14,470
|18th
|Jens Fahrbring
|€12,689
|18th
|Tom Lewis
|€12,689
|18th
|Jaco van Zyl
|€12,689
|21st
|Jacques Blaauw
|€11,203
|21st
|Keith Horne
|€11,203
|21st
|Jbe’ Kruger
|€11,203
|21st
|Romain Langasque
|€11,203
|21st
|Justin Walters
|€11,203
|26th
|Darren Fichardt
|€9,647
|26th
|Oliver Fisher
|€9,647
|26th
|Chris Hanson
|€9,647
|26th
|James Kingston
|€9,647
|26th
|Sebastian Soderberg
|€9,647
|31st
|Mark Foster
|€8,298
|31st
|Justin Harding
|€8,298
|31st
|Alexander Knappe
|€8,298
|31st
|Espen Kofstad
|€8,298
|31st
|Brandon Stone
|€8,298
|31st
|Dawie van der Walt
|€8,298
|37th
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|€7,365
|37th
|Paul Waring
|€7,365
|37th
|Pontus Widegren
|€7,365
|40th
|Jonathan Agren
|€6,120
|40th
|Adilson Da Silva
|€6,120
|40th
|Louis De Jager
|€6,120
|40th
|Thomas Detry
|€6,120
|40th
|Rafa Echenique
|€6,120
|40th
|Michael Hollick
|€6,120
|40th
|John Parry
|€6,120
|40th
|Ulrich Van Den Berg
|€6,120
|40th
|Rourke van der Spuy
|€6,120
|49th
|Simon Dyson
|€4,875
|49th
|Morten Orum Madsen
|€4,875
|49th
|Ross McGowan
|€4,875
|52nd
|Daniel Brooks
|€4,253
|52nd
|Garth Mulroy
|€4,253
|52nd
|Shaun Norris
|€4,253
|55th
|Adrian Otaegui
|€3,734
|55th
|Danie Van Tonder
|€3,734
|57th
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|€3,319
|57th
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|€3,319
|57th
|Steven Tiley
|€3,319
|60th
|Pep Angles
|€3,112
|61st
|Titch Moore
|€3,008
|62nd
|James Kamte
|€2,853
|62nd
|Paul Maddy
|€2,853
|64th
|Stefan Engell Andersen
|€2,645
|64th
|Andrew Georgiou
|€2,645
|66th
|Niclas Fasth
|€2,489
|67th
|Ockie Strydom
|€2,386
The post BMW SA Open Prize Money – 2017 Purse & Payouts appeared first on Golf and Course.
This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG