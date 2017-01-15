Pages Navigation Menu

BMW SA Open Saturday Tee Times – 3rd Round Pairings

Round 3 of the 2017 BMW SA Open will be played on Saturday January 14th at the Glendower Golf Club in City of Ekurhuleni, South Africa. The BMW SA Open Saturday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 9:40 am.

The field has been reduced to 67 by the cut which has been paired into 23 three-balls for the 3rd round of the tournament.

2017 BMW SA Open 3rd Round Tee Times

The BMW SA Open round 3 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time.

Tee Times Players Players Players Players
1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee
9:40 AM Daniel Brooks Paul Waring
9:50 AM Christiaan Bezuidenhout Simon Dyson Chris Hanson
10:00 AM Justin Harding Darren Fichardt Adrian Otaegui
10:10 AM Richard S Johnson Jens Fahrbring Ulrich van den Berg
10:20 AM Jeff Winther Alexander Björk Joël Stalter
10:30 AM Pontus Widegren Mark Foster Mikko Korhonen
10:40 AM Shaun Norris Dawie van der Walt James Kamte
10:50 AM Dean Burmester Thomas Aiken
11:00 AM Jaco van zyl Romain Langasque Oliver Fisher
11:10 AM Keith Horne David Drysdale Rory Mcilroy
11:20 AM Jordan L Smith Laurie Canter Trevor Fisher Jnr
11:30 AM Peter Uihlein Graeme Storm Jbe Kruger
10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee
9:40 AM Espen Kofstad Paul Maddy Edoardo Molinari
9:50 AM Gary King Justin Walters Pep Angles John Parry
10:00 AM Steven Tiley Michael Hollick Louis De Jager
10:10 AM Brandon Stone Sebastian Soderberg James Morrison
10:20 AM Garth Mulroy Jonathan Agren Jacques Kruyswijk
10:30 AM Rourke van der Spuy Jacques Blaauw Ockie Strydom
10:40 AM Danie van Tonder Alexander Knappe Adilson da Silva
10:50 AM James Kingston Lucas Bjerregaard Andrew Georgiou
11:00 AM Morten Ørum Madsen Thomas Detry Stefan Engell Andersen
11:10 AM Tom Lewis Niclas Fasth Rafa Echenique
11:20 AM Titch Moore Ross Mcgowan


