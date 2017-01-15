BMW SA Open Saturday Tee Times – 3rd Round Pairings
Round 3 of the 2017 BMW SA Open will be played on Saturday January 14th at the Glendower Golf Club in City of Ekurhuleni, South Africa. The BMW SA Open Saturday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 9:40 am.
The field has been reduced to 67 by the cut which has been paired into 23 three-balls for the 3rd round of the tournament.
2017 BMW SA Open 3rd Round Tee Times
The BMW SA Open round 3 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time.
|Tee Times
|Players
|Players
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|9:40 AM
|Daniel Brooks
|Paul Waring
|9:50 AM
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Simon Dyson
|Chris Hanson
|10:00 AM
|Justin Harding
|Darren Fichardt
|Adrian Otaegui
|10:10 AM
|Richard S Johnson
|Jens Fahrbring
|Ulrich van den Berg
|10:20 AM
|Jeff Winther
|Alexander Björk
|Joël Stalter
|10:30 AM
|Pontus Widegren
|Mark Foster
|Mikko Korhonen
|10:40 AM
|Shaun Norris
|Dawie van der Walt
|James Kamte
|10:50 AM
|Dean Burmester
|Thomas Aiken
|11:00 AM
|Jaco van zyl
|Romain Langasque
|Oliver Fisher
|11:10 AM
|Keith Horne
|David Drysdale
|Rory Mcilroy
|11:20 AM
|Jordan L Smith
|Laurie Canter
|Trevor Fisher Jnr
|11:30 AM
|Peter Uihlein
|Graeme Storm
|Jbe Kruger
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|9:40 AM
|Espen Kofstad
|Paul Maddy
|Edoardo Molinari
|9:50 AM
|Gary King
|Justin Walters
|Pep Angles
|John Parry
|10:00 AM
|Steven Tiley
|Michael Hollick
|Louis De Jager
|10:10 AM
|Brandon Stone
|Sebastian Soderberg
|James Morrison
|10:20 AM
|Garth Mulroy
|Jonathan Agren
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|10:30 AM
|Rourke van der Spuy
|Jacques Blaauw
|Ockie Strydom
|10:40 AM
|Danie van Tonder
|Alexander Knappe
|Adilson da Silva
|10:50 AM
|James Kingston
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|Andrew Georgiou
|11:00 AM
|Morten Ørum Madsen
|Thomas Detry
|Stefan Engell Andersen
|11:10 AM
|Tom Lewis
|Niclas Fasth
|Rafa Echenique
|11:20 AM
|Titch Moore
|Ross Mcgowan
