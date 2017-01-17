BN Beauty: Quick and Easy Crochet Faux Locs Tutorial with Ronke Raji | Watch – Bella Naija
BN Beauty: Quick and Easy Crochet Faux Locs Tutorial with Ronke Raji | Watch
Bella Naija
In this video, beauty blogger, Ronke Raji, shows us this easy and quick way to fix crochet faux locs. This is definitely an easy and beautiful hairstyle to do. You can definitely do this yourself at home. She said;. “Hi guys! welcome back to my channel …
