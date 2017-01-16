Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BN Beauty: Watch How to Tie The Nigerian Pleated Gele with Rola Otems – Bella Naija

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
BN Beauty: Watch How to Tie The Nigerian Pleated Gele with Rola Otems
Bella Naija
In this video, lifestyle blogger, Rola Otems, shows us this easy way to tie the pleated Nigerian gele for your owambe occasions. She said;. “Hello welcome to my channel, and its good to have you back. As the title says I am going to be as detailed as I

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.