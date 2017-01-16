BN Beauty: Watch How to Tie The Nigerian Pleated Gele with Rola Otems – Bella Naija
|
BN Beauty: Watch How to Tie The Nigerian Pleated Gele with Rola Otems
Bella Naija
In this video, lifestyle blogger, Rola Otems, shows us this easy way to tie the pleated Nigerian gele for your owambe occasions. She said;. “Hello welcome to my channel, and its good to have you back. As the title says I am going to be as detailed as I …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG