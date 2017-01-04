BN Celebrity Weddings: Super Eagles Keeper Daniel Akpeyi & Ella’s Traditional Wedding
South African-based Nigerian goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi tied the knot with his fiance Ella during the Christmas season. He currently plays for Chippa United F.C. in Port Elizabeth, while his bride is a budding entrepreneur. Congrats to the happy couple! Photography: Lucas Ugo Weddings *** Makeup: @doseofdubbie Photography: @lucasugoweddings @lucasugo2
