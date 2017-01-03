BN Fam What are Your Thoughts on FG’s Increase in Import Duties of Vehicles, Alcohol, Foodstuff & Other Goods?
On December 5 2016, the federal Government placed a ban on importation of used and new vehicles through the land borders with effect from January 1, 2017. A statement by the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) said that the ban was sequel to a Presidential directive restricting all vehicle imports to Nigerian seaports only. Following this directive, […]
