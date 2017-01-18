Pages Navigation Menu

BN Pick Your Fave: Kefilwe Mabote and Evodia Mogase in Dolce & Gabbana

Posted on Jan 18, 2017

South African style blogger, Kefilwe Mabote and South African Herbal Life Entrepreneur, Evodia Mogase are both seen rocking this floral dress by Dolce & Gabbana. Kefilwe wore hers with a Dolce and Gabbana green purse and yellow sandals to a wedding while Evodia opted for a white Giuseppe Zanotti sandals and transparent clutch. The two […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

