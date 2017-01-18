BN Pick Your Fave: Kefilwe Mabote and Evodia Mogase in Dolce & Gabbana
South African style blogger, Kefilwe Mabote and South African Herbal Life Entrepreneur, Evodia Mogase are both seen rocking this floral dress by Dolce & Gabbana. Kefilwe wore hers with a Dolce and Gabbana green purse and yellow sandals to a wedding while Evodia opted for a white Giuseppe Zanotti sandals and transparent clutch. The two […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG