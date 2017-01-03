BN Red Carpet Fab: Soundcity MVP Awards Festival 2016
The maiden edition of the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival held a couple of days ago (click here if you missed the list of winners) and it was quite an entertaining event. The event had electrifying performances from Lil Kesh, Patoranking, Falz, Niniola, Tekno, Olamide, Vanessa Mdee, Victoria Kimani, Mr. Eazi, Simi, Humblesmith, Koker, among others. The […]
