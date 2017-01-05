Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BN TV: Double Your Hustle singer Orezi talks Compromise, Relationships, Sacrifices & more on EbonyLife TV’s “The Spot”

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

On a new episode of EbonyLife TV‘s The Spot, guest of the day Orezi speaks to the hosts Timini Egbuson and Lamide Akintobi about compromise, relationships, sacrifices & more Watch the Video

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.