BN TV: Ed Sheeran features Ghana’s Fuse ODG on Twi song, Wizkid’s “Daddy Yo” & Runtown’s “Mad Over You” make Billboard Debut & More on Factory 78 News
Check out this week’s edition of Factory78 weekly news featuring Ed Sheeran as he reveals he has a Twi Song with Ghana’s Fuse ODG. Algerian Riyad Mahrez wins African Player of the Year 2016, Wizkid’s “Daddy Yo” & Runtown’s “Mad Over You” make Billboard Debut and South African artist Jub Jub is released from prison. Finishing with Factory78 TV’s […]
