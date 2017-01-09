Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BN TV: Ed Sheeran features Ghana’s Fuse ODG on Twi song, Wizkid’s “Daddy Yo” & Runtown’s “Mad Over You” make Billboard Debut & More on Factory 78 News

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Check out this week’s edition of Factory78 weekly news featuring Ed Sheeran as he reveals he has a Twi Song with Ghana’s Fuse ODG. Algerian Riyad Mahrez wins African Player of the Year 2016, Wizkid’s “Daddy Yo” & Runtown’s “Mad Over You” make Billboard Debut and South African artist Jub Jub is released from prison. Finishing with Factory78 TV’s […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.