BN TV: Jenifa Fans, WATCH this “Happy New Year” Message from Funke Akindele-Bello – Bella Naija
|
YNaija
|
BN TV: Jenifa Fans, WATCH this “Happy New Year” Message from Funke Akindele-Bello
Bella Naija
The popular Nollywood Actress Funke Akindele Bello sends a message to all her fans, ushering everyone into 2017. Watch it below. BN TV. About BN TV. The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU! love this + …
Entertainment Roundup: Omawumi releases song titled 'Butterflies', Funke Akindele-Bello hosts friends at her home …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG