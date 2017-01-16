Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BN TV: Should Women take the Lead with Men? Watch a New Episode of “Lola Unfiltered” – Bella Naija

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
BN TV: Should Women take the Lead with Men? Watch a New Episode of “Lola Unfiltered”
Bella Naija
On this episode of Lola Unfiltered, she talks about women offering to pay on dates or when they hang out with their male friends and also women making the first move on a guy. She says “In the world we live in today (especially Lagos), some men believe

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.