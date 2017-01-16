BN TV: Should Women take the Lead with Men? Watch a New Episode of “Lola Unfiltered” – Bella Naija
|
BN TV: Should Women take the Lead with Men? Watch a New Episode of “Lola Unfiltered”
Bella Naija
On this episode of Lola Unfiltered, she talks about women offering to pay on dates or when they hang out with their male friends and also women making the first move on a guy. She says “In the world we live in today (especially Lagos), some men believe …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG