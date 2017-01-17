BN Viral Video: Beautiful Violin Cover of Runtown’s ‘Mad Over You’
Introducing … *drum roll* BN Viral Video. We will spotlight videos that are buzzing on the internet – they could be funny, random or just whatever! Any suggestions? Feel free to email editorial(at)bellanaija.com. This a beautiful violin cover of Runtown’s ‘Mad Over You’ by @efikzara. Pure Talent! Watch Talent! @efikzara violin cover of #MadOverYou by […]
