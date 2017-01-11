#BNQuoteOfTheDay

Today, we feature a quote from outgoing president of the United States of America, Barack Obama. As his last point in his farewell address on January 10 2017, Obama said; I am asking you t believe. Not in my ability to bring about change – but in yours Read & Watch his full speech HERE.

