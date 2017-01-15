#BNQuoteOfTheDay
Hello BellaNaijarians! Today’s quote of the day is from rapper and entrepreneur, Jay Z: I’m hungry for knowledge. The whole thing is to learn everyday, to get brighter and brighter. That’s what this world is about. You look at someone like Gandhi, and he glowed, Martin Luther King glowed, Muhammad Ali glows. I think that’s […]
