BNQuoteOfTheDay

Posted on Jan 20, 2017

Today’s quote is by South African anti-apartheid revolutionary, politician, and philanthropist, Nelson Mandela; When the history of our times is written, will we be remembered as the generation that turned our backs in a moment of global crisis or will it be recorded that we did the right thing?

