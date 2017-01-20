#BNQuoteOfTheDay
Today’s quote is by South African anti-apartheid revolutionary, politician, and philanthropist, Nelson Mandela; When the history of our times is written, will we be remembered as the generation that turned our backs in a moment of global crisis or will it be recorded that we did the right thing?
