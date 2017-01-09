Bobrisky Admits He’s Gay On Snapchat (Photos)
Nigerian bleaching expert, Idris Okunoye popularly known as Bobrisky has admitted times without number that he’s not gay.
In his recent post on Snapchat, he admitted to being a good ‘babe’ . A term only a gay man would admit to being.
See his post below:
The post Bobrisky Admits He’s Gay On Snapchat (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG