Bobrisky dares Governor Ambode to arrest him
Yesterday Club Uno’s Boss, Pretty Mike was arrested under the orders of the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.
Apparently, an Instagram blog, GistonFlameBlog threw out a question to their audience; they asked: “Who is the next to be arrested for “Indecent Act” in public?,”… and then, most of their followers screamed bobrisky.
The self acclaimed Nigerian King of Snapchat saw their comment irritating and declared that the Governor should come for him.
He replied: “U are all mad, let him come. I’m waiting”. See more photo below:
