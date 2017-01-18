Bobrisky’s Bae Has Been Revealed

Bobrisky’s bae: This morning, LIB got an anonymous tip that popular cross dresser, Bobrisky follows his mystery ‘Bae’ on Instagram. He has over 135k follower but follows only 6 people. So, for sure, one of the 6 he follows is his real-time, real life bae that everyone has been waiting to know.. Could it be […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

