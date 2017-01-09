Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Body of Rwandan king repatriated after US court battle – New Vision

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


New Vision

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Body of Rwandan king repatriated after US court battle
New Vision
The remains of Rwanda's last king, Kigeli V, arrived in the country Monday after a court battle between his relatives over where he should be buried, an official said. King Kigeli died in October, aged 80, in the United States. He had been living in
Rwanda: King Kigeli V's Body Repatriated for BurialAllAfrica.com
Rwandan King's Successor NamedRoyal Central
Body of former Rwanda King repatriated for burialBusiness Standard
BBC News –KT Press
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.