Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BoI begins indirect lending to micro entrepreneurs through MFBs – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
BoI begins indirect lending to micro entrepreneurs through MFBs
Vanguard
THE Bank of Industry, BoI, has commenced granting loans to micro entrepreneurs in the economy through 14 microfinance banks with branches nationwide. Micro entrepreneurs include the likes of shoemakers, tailors, snacks producers, furniture makers, …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.