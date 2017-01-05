BOI commits N310bn in 5yrs to grow SMEs
BANK OF Industry (BoI) is irrevocably committed to its five years plan to grow the small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) by pumping in N310 billion into the sector, according to the Acting Managing Director, Waheed Olagunju. Olagunju told journalists that BoI would continue to support potentially viable business enterprise. He said while a good credit […]
The post BOI commits N310bn in 5yrs to grow SMEs appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG