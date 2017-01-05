Pages Navigation Menu

BOI commits N310bn in 5yrs to grow SMEs

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

BANK OF Industry (BoI) is irrevocably committed to its five years plan to grow the small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) by pumping in N310 billion into the sector, according to the Acting Managing Director, Waheed Olagunju. Olagunju told journalists that BoI would continue to support potentially viable business enterprise. He said while a good credit […]

