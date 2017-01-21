BoI launches N1b solar energy fund for MSMEs – The Eagle Online
The Eagle Online
BoI launches N1b solar energy fund for MSMEs
The Bank of Industry on Friday launched a N1 billion solar energy fund for use by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises across the country. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the intervention fund aims at providing alternative and renewable energy …
