BOI, NAFDAC seal ‘win-win’ pact to boost the Nigerian economy – TheCable

Jan 13, 2017


BOI, NAFDAC seal 'win-win' pact to boost the Nigerian economy
TheCable
The Bank of Industry (BOI) entered a partnership with the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to boost the Nigerian economy. This was consummated via a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by both parties …
