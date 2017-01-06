BOI partners LAPO, 13 microfinance banks in delivering N3.1bn to entrepreneurs – TheCable
BOI partners LAPO, 13 microfinance banks in delivering N3.1bn to entrepreneurs
The Bank of Industry (BOI) is partnering LAPO microfinance bank and 13 other microfinance banks in getting credit facility to micro-entrepreneurs across the country. The Bottom of the Pyramid (BOP) scheme by BOI in collaboration with the microfinance …
BoI disburses N3.1bn to 14 MFBs
