BoI Unveils N1bn Solar Energy Fund – Leadership Newspapers

FINANCIAL WATCH

BoI Unveils N1bn Solar Energy Fund
Leadership Newspapers
In pursuance of its Green Energy Project, the Bank of Industry on Friday in Lagos launched its 1 billion naira solar energy fund to boost its off-grid electricity generation project. The fund would be made available to firms partnering with the bank in
