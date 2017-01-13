Pages Navigation Menu

BOI will only finance NAFDAC-certified products – Premium Times

Posted on Jan 13, 2017


BOI will only finance NAFDAC-certified products
The Bank of Industry (BoI) on Friday said that it would not finance products not certified by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC. The Acting Managing-Director of the bank, Waheed Olagunju, made this known in Lagos …

