BOI will only finance NAFDAC-certified products
“It is only certified products that can be sold in the market profitably. It is important for BoI customers to be accredited.”
The post BOI will only finance NAFDAC-certified products appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG