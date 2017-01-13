BOI will only finance NAFDAC-certified products

“It is only certified products that can be sold in the market profitably. It is important for BoI customers to be accredited.”

The post BOI will only finance NAFDAC-certified products appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

