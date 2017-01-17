Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram: Army Offers N500,000 Reward for Information that Leads to Arrest of Suicide Bombers

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Army has offered N500,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest of suicide bombers or discovery of transit house of bombers or factory for making bomb. Army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, said in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja that the cash reward for information followed the spate of suicide bombings […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.