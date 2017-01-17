Boko Haram: Army Offers N500,000 Reward for Information that Leads to Arrest of Suicide Bombers

The Nigerian Army has offered N500,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest of suicide bombers or discovery of transit house of bombers or factory for making bomb. Army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, said in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja that the cash reward for information followed the spate of suicide bombings […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

