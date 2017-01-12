Boko Haram: ARMY Recovers Bodies of 15 Dead Soldiers

ARMY Find Corpses of 15 Dead Soldiers. The Nigerian Army said it had recovered corpses of “one officer and 15 soldiers’’ earlier declared “ missing in action ” during an operation to dislodge the Boko Haram insurgents from Gashigar Area in Borno on October 16, 2016. The Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole , Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor, disclosed this at a weekly review of Operation Rescue Final at Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri on Wednesday. The corpses were recovered along Kamadugou River line area in Maiduguri .Among the recovered corpses was that of Lt .Col. K. Yusuf, the former Commanding Officer ( CO ) of 223 Tank Battalion. They have since been buried in Maimalari Cantonment Cemetery with full military honours,’’ Irabor said. ALSO READ: See What Buhari Told Ohaneze Ndi Igbo’s New Leader Meanwhile,no fewer than 67 Boko Haram terrorists were shot dead by troops in the latest gun battle in Metele, Wulge and Bulakesa villages of Borno State, which also claimed the lives of six soldiers. It was learnt that 963 Boko Haram suspects were also arrested by the troop s of the Operation Laf iya Dole as the mop up operations of the Sambisa Forest and surrounding terrorist hideouts […]

