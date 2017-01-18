Pages Navigation Menu

Boko Haram: Army to give N500,000 cash reward for information on suicide bombers

Worried by the spate of suicide bombings in the North East, the Nigerian Army is offering N500,000 as cash reward for anybody that volunteers information that can lead to the arrest of suicide bombers and their accomplice. This was disclosed by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, in a statement on Tuesday. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

