Boko Haram: ASUU reacts to Maiduguri blasts, suspends press conference
As a result of the bomb blast in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has suspended a press conference it had planned to hold after the meeting of its National Executive Council, NEC, in Kano State. The union expressed shock over the incident which claimed several lives, including a […]
Boko Haram: ASUU reacts to Maiduguri blasts, suspends press conference
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG