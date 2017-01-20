Boko Haram attacks IDP camp bombed by Nigeria’s Air Force

Days after the accidental bombing by a Nigerian air force jet, which killed at least 54 persons, Rann IDP Camp in Borno State came under another attack, this time, by Boko Haram insurgents.

Witnesses in Rann said soldiers deployed to secure the bombed IDP camp battled for hours to repel over 100 Boko Haram gunmen who came attacking at about 6pm.

A source from Rann said the soldiers stood their ground and killed eight of the attacking insurgents.

The source, who asked not to be quoted for his security sake, said a soldier was wounded in the attack.



On Tuesday, the Theatre Commander of the Lafiya Dole counterinsurgency operations in northeast Nigeria, Major General Lucky Irabor, said the air force jet that mistakenly bombed the IDP camp was actually deployed to take on an idea identified location where Boko Haram insurgents were gathering in Kala-Balge local government area of Borno State.

The Air Force said the bombings were aimed at Boko Haram militants.

It is not clear if the gang of Boko Haram insurgents that attacked Rann last night were those missed by the airforce jet.

