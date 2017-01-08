Pages Navigation Menu

Boko Haram attacks military location in Damaturu, kills captain, 5 Soldiers

Posted on Jan 8, 2017

Boko Haram insurgents group has attacked a military location in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital on Saturday, killing five soldiers and a Captain in the process. Soldiers in Damaturu confirmed the development to our Correspondent on Sunday, saying they lost the officers after Boko Haram militants attacked the 27 Task Force Brigade located in Buni […]

