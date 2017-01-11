Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram: Borno governor lambasts UNICEF, 126 other ‘nonperforming’ NGOs

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor Kashim Shettima Photo: VOA Hausa

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The governor says groups spending monies they receive on themselves and not displaced persons can leave.

The post Boko Haram: Borno governor lambasts UNICEF, 126 other ‘nonperforming’ NGOs appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.