Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram ‘count-down timers’ discovered in Maiduguri

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Boko-Haram-500x300-300x180

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Borno Command, has said it has recovered ‘Count down timers’ used by Boko Haram terrorists to detonate explosives. The Commandant of the corps, Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, made the disclosure on Tuesday while addressing newsmen in the state capital, Maiduguri. He said, “The instruments were discovered by men […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Boko Haram ‘count-down timers’ discovered in Maiduguri

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.