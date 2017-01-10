Boko Haram ‘count-down timers’ discovered in Maiduguri
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Borno Command, has said it has recovered ‘Count down timers’ used by Boko Haram terrorists to detonate explosives. The Commandant of the corps, Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, made the disclosure on Tuesday while addressing newsmen in the state capital, Maiduguri. He said, “The instruments were discovered by men […]
