Boko Haram: Fighter jet misfires, shoots Red cross staff, others in Borno
The Army said a fighter jet had misfired and shot some humanitarian aid workers of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC), the Medicines Sans Frontiers and some civilians in Kala Balge in Borno during an operation. Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, disclosed this during a press briefing on Tuesday […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.
