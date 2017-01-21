Boko Haram: How troops killed terrorists behind Rann misfire – Buratai
Nigerian troops have killed 15 members of the Boko Haram terrorists, who were part of insurgents responsible for Tuesday’s mistaken attack by the Nigerian Air Force in Rann, Borno State. Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, who said this when he paid an operational visit to troops of 3 Batallion on Friday, said troops […]
