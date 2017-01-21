Pages Navigation Menu

Boko Haram: How troops killed terrorists behind Rann misfire – Buratai

Posted on Jan 21, 2017

Nigerian troops have killed 15 members of the Boko Haram terrorists, who were part of insurgents responsible for Tuesday’s mistaken attack by the Nigerian Air Force in Rann, Borno State.‎ Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, who said this when he paid an operational visit to troops of 3 Batallion on Friday, said troops […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

