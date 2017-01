Boko Haram is a godless group – President Buhari reacts to University of Maiduguri bomb attack

Earlier today, there was a bomb explosion at the mosque of the University of Maiduguri.

Preisdent Buhari reacted via his official Twitter page.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest