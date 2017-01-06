Boko Haram is gone forever in Nigeria – Nigerian Army
The Defence Headquarters has claimed that Boko Haram has been completely wiped out from the Sambisa Forest. This was stated by the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier-General Rabe Abubakar, during a chat with newsmen at the Ernest Ikoli Press Centre of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Abubakar also said […]
