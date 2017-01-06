Pages Navigation Menu

Boko Haram is gone forever in Nigeria – Nigerian Army

Posted on Jan 6, 2017

The Defence Headquarters has claimed that Boko Haram has been completely wiped out from the Sambisa Forest. This was stated by the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier-General Rabe Abubakar, during a chat with newsmen at the Ernest Ikoli Press Centre of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Abubakar also said […]

