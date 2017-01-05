Boko Haram Is Gone From Sambisa Forever – Defence Headquarters

The Defence Headquarters has declared that the dreaded terrorist group, Boko Haram, has gone forever, having been wiped out from the Sambisa forest.



The Director of Defence Information, Brigadier-General Rabe Abubakar, made the declaration on Thursday during a chat with newsmen at the Ernest Ikoli Press Centre of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.



Abubakar, who stated those carrying out suicide bombings in parts of the North-East geopolitical zone of the country were remnants of fleeing Boko Haram members, said operations were on by the military to rescue the remaining Chibok girls.



He said, “What we are seeing now as Boko Haram in Nigeria are just remnants that carry out these attacks. Most of the children that we caught were children who don’t even know what they were doing. They were being drugged and have the explosive devices trapped on them. Most of them were drugged and they were ambitious so that those who sent them will meet their target.

“Even in most developed nations, you can hardly completely wipe out insurgents. There is always on scenario or the other, just to pretend as if they are alive. But Boko Haram and all its apparatus have been completely destroyed.

“Boko Haram members are in disarray and that was why we issued a statement last week that due to the ongoing crackdown on Boko Haram, some escapees may tried to integrate into the communities.

“As we announced this, we were equally working with other security agencies, who we have always collaborated with, to ensure that those fleeing Boko Haram members are apprehended. That helped us in Abuja and other places were we apprehended fleeing Boko Haram members.

“Boko Haram is gone in Nigeria and it has gone for good. There is no Jupiter that can bring Boko Haram; what we are doing is to only sensitise citizens on the need to alert us on fleeing Boko Haram members. On the Chibok girls, our Operation Rescue Finale is still ongoing to rescue the girls.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

