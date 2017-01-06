Boko Haram Link Saga: Army lied, my vice not in custody—Kaga LG Chair

*Our error; it’s Bama LG vice chair—ARMY

The Chairman of Kaga Local Government in Borno State, Alhaji Lawal Wasaram, yesterday, denied the claim by the Nigerian Army that it had arrested the Vice Chairman of the council, Malam Mustapha Bukar, for alleged link with the Boko Haram sect.

Wasaram, who made the denial in a statement in Maiduguri yesterday, said the allegation was not only untrue but a total misinterpretation of facts.

According to him, “the attention of my council has been drawn to an allegation made by the Theatre Commander, Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, during a live briefing on Operation Rescue Final, Wednesday.

“The military claimed that they had arrested my Vice Chairman, Malam Mustapha Bukar, and that he is in their custody for connection with Boko Haram.

“I, therefore, stress that the report was untrue and total misinterpretation of facts. Neither my Vice Chairman nor councillors are being investigated or detained over any criminal offence.

“We, therefore, advise that the military issue a statement to disclaim and exonerate him from this serious allegation before it becomes a potential threat to his life and integrity.

“We also regret that this allegation was already aired live on NTA, Channels and many online media.”

Reacting, Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, told newsmen that the claim was a mistake.

He said: “We have sorted this out since yesterday. The Vice Chairman of Bama Local Government Area is the one in our custody and currently being investigated.”

The post Boko Haram Link Saga: Army lied, my vice not in custody—Kaga LG Chair appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

