Boko Haram: Mafa council boss not arrested, he reported himself – Borno Government
The Ministry of Local Government and Emirate Affairs in Borno State has dismissed reports that the Chairman of Mafa Local Government Area, Shettima Mafa was arrested by the military for allegedly harbouring a Boko Haram Commander. There were Recall that reports over the weekend had it that Mafa was arrested by the military after a […]
Boko Haram: Mafa council boss not arrested, he reported himself – Borno Government
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG