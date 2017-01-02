Pages Navigation Menu

Boko Haram: Mafa council boss not arrested, he reported himself – Borno‎ Government

Posted on Jan 2, 2017

The Ministry of Local Government and Emirate Affairs in Borno State has dismissed reports that the Chairman of Mafa Local Government Area, Shettima Mafa was arrested by the military for allegedly harbouring a Boko Haram Commander.‎ There were Recall that reports over the weekend had it that Mafa was arrested by the military after a […]

