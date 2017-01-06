Boko Haram: Mothers, children forced into prostitution to survive
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), has said that women and their children in the Lake Chad Basin, have been forced into prostitution, in order to make ends meet. ICRC stated this on Thursday, while explaining how the Boko Haram insurgency has driven millions from their homes and left families starving. Over 2.4million […]
Boko Haram: Mothers, children forced into prostitution to survive
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG